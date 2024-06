Brahmaputra Infrastructure has signed the agreement with office of Executive Director - National Highway & Infrastructure Development Corporation of India for an total amount Rs. 59.84 crore for execution of the Contract of the Rehabilitation and Up-gradation of road from design Km 25.250 to Km 36.460 (Total Length: 11.210 Km) of Kailashahar - Kurti Bridge section of NH-208A to two lane with paved shoulder in the State of Tripura on EPC mode (Package III) .

