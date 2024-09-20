Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index rises 3.05%, NIFTY jumps 1.48%

Nifty Realty index closed up 3.05% at 1101.6 today. The index is up 6.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Macrotech Developers Ltd added 7.08%, Sobha Ltd gained 6.23% and Phoenix Mills Ltd rose 4.43%. The Nifty Realty index is up 95.00% over last one year compared to the 30.64% surge in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty India Consumption index added 2.13% and Nifty Auto index added 1.88% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 1.48% to close at 25790.95 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 1.63% to close at 84544.31 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News