Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:23 AM IST
Reported sales nil

Net profit of R J Shah & Company rose 808.11% to Rs 3.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 544.83% to Rs 3.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.01 -100 00.27 -100 OPM %0200.00 -0-274.07 - PBDT3.930.52 656 4.510.87 418 PBT3.920.49 700 4.450.80 456 NP3.360.37 808 3.740.58 545

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

