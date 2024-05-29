R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 20.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 1754.07 croreNet profit of R R Kabel rose 20.57% to Rs 78.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 1754.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1516.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 57.03% to Rs 298.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 6594.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5599.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
