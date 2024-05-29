Home / Markets / Capital Market News / R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 20.57% in the March 2024 quarter

R R Kabel consolidated net profit rises 20.57% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales rise 15.66% to Rs 1754.07 crore

Net profit of R R Kabel rose 20.57% to Rs 78.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 65.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 15.66% to Rs 1754.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1516.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 57.03% to Rs 298.13 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 189.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.78% to Rs 6594.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5599.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1754.071516.52 16 6594.575599.20 18 OPM %6.576.62 -7.005.76 - PBDT122.05101.95 20 471.58315.61 49 PBT105.7388.29 20 406.09255.98 59 NP78.7265.29 21 298.13189.86 57

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

