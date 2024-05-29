Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 72.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 72.51% in the March 2024 quarter

May 29 2024
Sales decline 62.05% to Rs 165.17 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 72.51% to Rs 19.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.05% to Rs 165.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 435.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.80% to Rs 78.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.52% to Rs 866.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1650.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales165.17435.25 -62 866.011650.12 -48 OPM %16.3514.78 -12.7710.77 - PBDT33.5383.82 -60 128.74209.76 -39 PBT30.7278.55 -61 118.14190.42 -38 NP19.5571.11 -73 78.97154.25 -49

May 29 2024

