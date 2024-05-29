Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo consolidated net profit declines 72.51% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 62.05% to Rs 165.17 crore

Net profit of Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo declined 72.51% to Rs 19.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 71.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.05% to Rs 165.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 435.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.80% to Rs 78.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 154.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.52% to Rs 866.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1650.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

