Also expands range of air coolers under its premium brand 'RR Signature'

R R Kabel announced a significant expansion of its Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) portfolio with its foray into the Kitchen Appliances segment and the expansion of its Air Coolers range, under its premium appliance brand RR Signature.

Expanding its offering, the Company has introduced Mixer Grinders, Electric Cooktops (both Induction and Infra-Red variants), and Hand Blenders, all crafted under the trusted RR Signature Appliances umbrella. These products mark RR Kabel's strategic foray into kitchen essentials, enabling deeper penetration into Indian households and expanding the brand's footprint beyond traditional electrical categories.

The Induction and Infra-Red Cooktops have seen particularly strong demand in recent times, with global developments influencing LPG pricing and supply dynamics. Consumers are increasingly shifting to electric cooking solutions for their energy efficiency, precise control, and safety features, driving a surge in this high-growth category. RR Signature further reinforces its 'Aapke Kaam Ki Baat' promise through best-in-class warranties across its entire product range, offering consumers greater reliability and peace of mind. Building on this momentum, RR Kabel plans to further strengthen its kitchen appliances presence in FY26-27 by introducing additional categories, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and comprehensive home solutions.