Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 50.52% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 50.52% to Rs 1.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 45.10% to Rs 15.83 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 10.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.15.8310.9116.5515.951.951.381.461.151.460.97

