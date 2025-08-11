India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 1.49 lakh equity shares under ESOP

India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 149,450 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under the ESOP Schemes of the Company.

The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 540,037,435 consisting of 108,007,487 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 540,784,685 consisting of 108,156,937 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each

