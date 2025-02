Raaj Medisafe India standalone net profit rises 9.57% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 43.46% to Rs 14.59 crore

Net profit of Raaj Medisafe India rose 9.57% to Rs 1.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 43.46% to Rs 14.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.14.5910.1715.1514.951.681.151.280.941.030.94

