Paramount Cosmetics (India) standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.46% to Rs 5.56 crore

Net profit of Paramount Cosmetics (India) declined 33.33% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.46% to Rs 5.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 6.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.5.566.286.125.250.200.220.060.050.020.03

