Radhika Jeweltech standalone net profit rises 39.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Radhika Jeweltech rose 39.11% to Rs 18.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5.77% to Rs 99.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 93.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.99.1593.7425.5419.9624.8418.0124.4017.5318.2113.09

