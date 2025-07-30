Star Health & Allied Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 17.69% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.87% to Rs 3938.26 crore

Net profit of Star Health & Allied Insurance Company declined 17.69% to Rs 262.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 318.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.87% to Rs 3938.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3520.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3938.263520.328.9212.07352.02426.17352.02426.17262.52318.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News