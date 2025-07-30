Odyssey Technologies standalone net profit declines 49.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 12.65% to Rs 6.01 crore

Net profit of Odyssey Technologies declined 49.53% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 12.65% to Rs 6.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.016.886.8219.481.151.930.731.440.541.07

