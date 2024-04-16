Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 18.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 18.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.88% to Rs 17.25 crore

Net profit of Atam Valves declined 18.79% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.88% to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.99% to Rs 5.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 52.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales17.2519.80 -13 52.6049.01 7 OPM %23.0722.68 -18.6122.28 - PBDT3.754.38 -14 8.6810.76 -19 PBT3.604.20 -14 8.0310.04 -20 NP2.683.30 -19 5.837.67 -24

