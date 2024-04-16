Atam Valves standalone net profit declines 18.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.88% to Rs 17.25 crore

Net profit of Atam Valves declined 18.79% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 12.88% to Rs 17.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 23.99% to Rs 5.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 52.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 49.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

17.2519.8052.6049.0123.0722.6818.6122.283.754.388.6810.763.604.208.0310.042.683.305.837.67

Powered by Capital Market - Live News