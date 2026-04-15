Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 2896.4, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 18.8% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% drop in NIFTY and a 14.07% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 2896.4, up 3.16% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 2.44% in last one month.