Radico Khaitan's ultra-luxury offering becomes India's only whisky selling at Rs 5 lakh per bottle

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:07 PM IST
Radico Khaitan announced that Rampur Signature Reserve Single Malt Whisky has achieved a historic milestone as the only Indian whisky selling at Rs 5 lakhs per bottle. This ultra-luxury offering, part of Radico Khaitan's esteemed Rampur franchise, represents the pinnacle of Indian whisky craftsmanship and exclusivity. Out of a limited release of 400 bottles, only two remain, serving as a testament to the exceptional quality and rarity of Indian single malt whiskies.

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 6:49 PM IST

