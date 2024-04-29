Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 380.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 380.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Sales rise 65.60% to Rs 149.65 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex rose 380.26% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.60% to Rs 149.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.28% to Rs 14.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.60% to Rs 437.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales149.6590.37 66 437.50304.66 44 OPM %13.278.22 -10.3010.11 - PBDT13.784.09 237 30.1020.05 50 PBT10.302.27 354 20.8112.72 64 NP7.301.52 380 14.579.76 49

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

