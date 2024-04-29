Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 380.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 65.60% to Rs 149.65 crore

Net profit of Lagnam Spintex rose 380.26% to Rs 7.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 65.60% to Rs 149.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 49.28% to Rs 14.57 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 43.60% to Rs 437.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 304.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

149.6590.37437.50304.6613.278.2210.3010.1113.784.0930.1020.0510.302.2720.8112.727.301.5214.579.76

