Congress candidate withdraws nomination for Indore Lok Sabha seat, joins BJP

In a significant development, the Congress candidate for the Indore Lok Sabha seat, Akshay Kanti Bam, has withdrawn his nomination for the upcoming 2024 general elections. This decision came as a setback for the Congress party. Accompanied by BJP MLA Ramesh Mendola, Bam visited the Collector's office to formally withdraw his candidature, subsequently joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Acknowledging Bam's decision, BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya publicly extended a warm welcome to him as he joined the BJP.

Today marked the deadline for withdrawing nominations, with the Indore constituency set for polling on May 13th during the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

Bam has not previously contested any elections. The Congress's nomination of Bam for Indore came amid a wave of party workers defecting to the BJP, including three former MLAs. Bam's Election Commission affidavit discloses three pending cases against him, involving land disputes and a 2018 incident of rash and negligent driving.

