Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 850.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 850.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 21.15% to Rs 3475.00 crore

Net loss of Tata Chemicals reported to Rs 850.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 709.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.15% to Rs 3475.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.43% to Rs 268.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2317.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 15421.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16789.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3475.004407.00 -21 15421.0016789.00 -8 OPM %12.7521.90 -18.4622.75 - PBDT438.00920.00 -52 2671.003632.00 -26 PBT167.00686.00 -76 1691.002740.00 -38 NP-850.00709.00 PL 268.002317.00 -88

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Basic materials shares gain

Basic materials stocks slide

Benchmarks trim gains; Nifty below 21,850

Market ends with strong gains; Nifty settles above 21,850

Sensex jumps 441 pts; Nifty closes above 21,850

Congress candidate withdraws nomination for Indore Lok Sabha seat, joins BJP

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 380.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Jumbo Bag standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Satin Creditcare spurts after Q4 PAT climbs 33% YoY

Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 67.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story