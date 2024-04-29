Tata Chemicals reports consolidated net loss of Rs 850.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.15% to Rs 3475.00 crore

Net loss of Tata Chemicals reported to Rs 850.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 709.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 21.15% to Rs 3475.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4407.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 88.43% to Rs 268.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2317.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 8.15% to Rs 15421.00 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 16789.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

