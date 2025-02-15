Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.13% to Rs 4.87 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries declined 9.68% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.13% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.4.875.48-2.05-0.360.070.200.060.180.280.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News