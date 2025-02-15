Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 9.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:27 AM IST
Sales decline 11.13% to Rs 4.87 crore

Net profit of Raideep Industries declined 9.68% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 11.13% to Rs 4.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales4.875.48 -11 OPM %-2.05-0.36 -PBDT0.070.20 -65 PBT0.060.18 -67 NP0.280.31 -10

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

