Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

MMTC Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd and Ircon International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 December 2025.

MMTC Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd and Ircon International Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 December 2025.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd spiked 12.73% to Rs 389.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

MMTC Ltd surged 10.99% to Rs 63.83. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.66 lakh shares in the past one month. Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd soared 9.14% to Rs 132.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 52.31 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8.74 lakh shares in the past one month. Railtel Corporation of India Ltd added 7.61% to Rs 383.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.11 lakh shares in the past one month.