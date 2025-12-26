Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dilip Buildcon wins bid for establishment of a 400/220/33 kV AIS sub-station at Mekhali

Dilip Buildcon wins bid for establishment of a 400/220/33 kV AIS sub-station at Mekhali

Image
Last Updated : Dec 26 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Dilip Buildcon has been selected as the successful bidder by REC Power Development and Consultancy (RECPDCL) for Establishing 400 kV Sub-station at Mekhali along with associated transmission lines (Belagavi District), Karnataka for a period of 35 years from Commercial Operation Date (COD).

The project involves establishment of a 400/220/33 kV AIS sub-station at Mekhali along with associated 400 kV and 220 kV transmission lines, to be executed on Build, Own, Operate and Transfer (BOOT) basis under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route.

First Published: Dec 26 2025 | 11:10 AM IST

