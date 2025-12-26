Panacea Biotec rallies on bagging international vaccine supply contract

Panacea Biotec surged 13.25% to Rs 406 after it has received an award from the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) for the supply of its WHO pre-qualified pentavalent vaccine, Easyfive-TT, for 2023-2027.

Under the revision, the contract value for 2026 has been increased by $2.55 million (around Rs 23 crore) to $16.8 million, while the 2027 allocation rises by $2.70 million (around Rs 24 crore) to $15.18 million. Additionally, an extra award for 2027 worth $3.68 million (about Rs 33 crore) has been included, taking the total incremental value to $8.93 million (roughly Rs 80 crore) for the two years.

The international supply contract will be executed as per orders received from UNICEF during CY2026 and CY2027. UNICEF is expected to publish details of the award, including supplier name, vaccine, duration, total value, and awarded prices per product on its official website. Panacea Biotec said the award does not involve any promoter or promoter group interest. Panacea Biotec is a research-based biotechnology companies engaged in the business of research, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines in India and international markets. The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 13.92 crore in Q2 FY26 as against a net profit of Rs 4.80 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 4.2% year on year to Rs 141.13 crore in Q2 FY25.