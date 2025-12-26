Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gujarat Launches Integrated Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Policies to Boost Clean Energy Transition

Gujarat Launches Integrated Renewable Energy and Green Hydrogen Policies to Boost Clean Energy Transition

The Gujarat government unveiled policies on renewable energy and green hydrogen with an aim to establish the state as a clean energy hub, to diversify its portfolio in the sector with the larger goal of addressing the challenges posed by climate change. These policies - 'Integrated Renewable Energy Policy 2025' and 'Gujarat Green Hydrogen Policy 2025' - seek to ensure a rapid transition towards clean and sustainable energy systems.

