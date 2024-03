Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation for Design and Construction of Elevated Viaduct of Length 4.519 Kms from CH: (-)1079.899m to CH: (-) 5599.298m between PCMC and NIGDI (Bhakti Shakti) on the North-South Corridor of Pune Metro Rail Project- Reach l -Extension. The project is valued at Rs 339.23 crore.

