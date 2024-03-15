Japan Stocks end mixed

Japan share market finished session mixed on Friday, 15 March 2024, on tracking falls on Wall Street overnight and on caution ahead of next weeks monetary policy meetings at the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan, with gains in mining and oil and coal product were offset by declines in marine transportation and bank issues.

At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average index was down 99.74 points, or 0.26%, to 38,707.64. The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange added 9.21 points, 0.35%, to 2,670.80.

Total 23 of 33 TSE sectors advanced, with Mining, Oil & Coal Products, Electric Power & Gas, Wholesale Trade, and Real Estate issues being notable gainers, while Marine Transportation, Banks, and Electric Appliances issues were notable losers.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Trading on the equities market was subdued on caution over the BOJ's possible policy shift from years of aggressive monetary easing, meanwhile higher-than-expected U.S. wholesale prices in February fueled expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve may not cut interest rates in the first half of this year

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen depreciated to upper 148 range against greenback on Friday, next week's monetary policy meetings at the U.S. Federal Reserve and the BOJ. Japanese yen was last quoted at 148.59 against greenback, depreciated from 147.86 on Thursday.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News