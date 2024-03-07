Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from M P. Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co

Rail Vikas Nigam receives LoA from M P. Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co

Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA of Rs 251.05 crore for Supply, Installation, testing and commissioning of 11 KV Line associated works such as 11 KV Line Bifurcation, 11 KV line Interconnection, 11 KV Line conductor Augmentation, LT AB cabling augmentation and conversion of LT Bare conductor to AB cabling under Revamped Reforms-based and Results-linked, Distribution sector (Package-11) in Jabalpur (City), Jabalpur (O&M), Katni, Mandla, Dindori, Seoni, Chhindwara, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Shahdol, Anuppur and Umariya Circles of M P. Poorv Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Co (MPPKVVCL), Jabalpur Company area.

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 6:03 PM IST

