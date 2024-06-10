Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Aragen Life Sciences consolidated net profit declines 47.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Aragen Life Sciences consolidated net profit declines 47.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales decline 4.86% to Rs 414.26 crore

Net profit of Aragen Life Sciences declined 47.80% to Rs 33.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 63.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.86% to Rs 414.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 435.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 27.00% to Rs 158.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 216.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.55% to Rs 1657.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1736.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales414.26435.40 -5 1657.581736.60 -5 OPM %24.3330.35 -26.1028.64 - PBDT97.91130.66 -25 416.62473.84 -12 PBT48.5587.20 -44 224.83306.55 -27 NP33.1463.49 -48 158.12216.60 -27

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

