Rail Vikas Nigam has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Southern Railway for Provision of MSDAC with existing DCTC at Stations (To serve as Dual detection) and replacing balance AFTCs in MAS- GDR & MSB-TBM automatic block signalling sections of Chennai Division in Southern Railway. The project is valued at Rs 111.38 crore.

