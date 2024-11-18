Rail Vikas Nigam wins EPC project of Rs 295 cr from South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) Contract of Doubling of Track between Navipet station (Excl) from Km 446.900 to Indalvai Station (Incl) Km 482.900 (33.70 km), {Excluding Nizamabad Yard from Km 458.825 to 461.125 (i.e.) 2.3 Km} including Electrification & Signaling works in of South-Central Railway in connection with Mudkhed-Medchal Doubling Project in the State of Telangana. The value of the project is Rs 294.94 crore.

