Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rail Vikas Nigam wins EPC project of Rs 295 cr from South Central Railway

Rail Vikas Nigam wins EPC project of Rs 295 cr from South Central Railway

Image
Last Updated : Nov 18 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Rail Vikas Nigam has received Letter of Acceptance from South Central Railway for Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) Contract of Doubling of Track between Navipet station (Excl) from Km 446.900 to Indalvai Station (Incl) Km 482.900 (33.70 km), {Excluding Nizamabad Yard from Km 458.825 to 461.125 (i.e.) 2.3 Km} including Electrification & Signaling works in of South-Central Railway in connection with Mudkhed-Medchal Doubling Project in the State of Telangana. The value of the project is Rs 294.94 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Saudi Arabia executes three Indians among record 101 foreigners in 2024

Latest LIVE: Former Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot joins BJP a day after resigning from AAP

Cong, BJP asks more time from EC to respond to poll code complaints

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 150 pts lower at 77,400; Nifty at 23,500; IT drags, Metal leads

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 3rd T20: Australia on top with early wickets

First Published: Nov 18 2024 | 2:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story