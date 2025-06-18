Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 44 cr from Zenics

Railtel Corp bags order worth Rs 44 cr from Zenics

Image
Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Railtel Corporation of India has received letter of intent (LoI) for implementation of Mizo Fibre Grid Network (MFGN) Project worth Rs 43.99 crore from Zoram Electronics Development Corporation (Zenics).

The estimated size of order as per bid is Rs 43.99 crore. The exact value will be known once (purchase order) PO is issued. The order is expected to be completed by 5 September 2026.

RailTel Corporation of India, a 'Navratna' central public sector enterprise, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a pan-India optic fiber network covering several towns & cities and rural areas of the country.

The company's standalone net profit jumped 46.33% to Rs 113.45 crore on a 57.11% rise in net sales to Rs 1,308.28 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.47% to settle at Rs 426.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INR slides near two-month low amid pessimistic global sentiments

Kharif area up 1.68% on year, sharp spike in oilseeds acreage

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 34.42 times

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 1.61 times

Oswal Pumps IPO subscribed 42%

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 8:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story