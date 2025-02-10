Rainbow Medicare Q3 PAT jumps 11% YoY; ARPOB at Rs 53,404

Rainbow Children's Medicare reported 10.6% increase in the company's consolidated net profit to Rs 68.69 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 62.13 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 18.5% to Rs 398.08 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Total expenses rose by 22% YoY to Rs 317.03 crore in the third quarter. Cost of materials consumed stood at Rs 53.73 crore (up 25.8% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 49.31 crore (up 13.5% YoY) and finance cost stood at Rs 18.07 crore (up 26.7% YoY) during the period under review.

Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 94.33 crore, up 11.3% from Rs 84.77 crore in the same quarter last year.

For Q3 FY25, EBITDA grew 13.8% YoY to Rs 134.36 crore and EBITDA margin reduced to 33.8% from 35.1% posted in Q3 FY24.

For the December 2024 quarter, capacity beds were at 1,935 units (up 17% YoY), operational bed count was 1,523 units (up 18% YoY) and occupancy rate was 53.2% (up 244 bps YoY).

Average revenue per occupied bed (ARPOB) was Rs 53,404 (down 4% YoY) and average length of stay (ALOS) was 2.91 days (up 11% YoY) during the period under review.

On the operational front, the regional hub hospital in Rajahmundry, which has around 100 beds, is nearing completion and is expected to commence operations by Q1 FY26.

Rainbow Childrens Hospital continues to maintain a robust balance sheet with cash, cash equivalents, fixed deposits, and mutual fund investments totaling Rs 6,669 million as of 31 December 2024. These funds will support our ongoing capital expenditure merger and acquisition plans. With our current cash and anticipated internal accruals in coming quarters, we are well-positioned to complete all planned capital expenditures using internal resources and balance IPO funds.

During the quarter, the company had invested Rs 218.3 million in capital expenditures towards expanding and enhancing our services at existing hospitals

Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, chairman & managing director, said, 'I'm pleased to share that we had a strong performance this quarter. With a network of over 2,000 beds, including managed facilities, we strike the perfect balance between established and new hospitals. Our focus is on boosting occupancy, optimizing operations, and providing exceptional experiences for our patients. Looking ahead, we're confident in our continued growth and success in the coming quarters.

Rainbow Children's Medicare is a multi-specialty pediatric, obstetrics and gynecology hospital chain in India, operating 19 hospitals and 5 clinics in 6 cities with a total bed capacity of 1,935 beds.

The scrip slipped 2.60% to Rs 1,347.05 on the BSE.

