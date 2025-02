Varun Beverages consolidated net profit rises 40.30% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 38.28% to Rs 3688.79 crore

Net profit of Varun Beverages rose 40.30% to Rs 185.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 131.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 38.28% to Rs 3688.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2667.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.20% to Rs 2594.63 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 2055.92 crore during the previous year ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.72% to Rs 20007.65 crore in the year ended December 2024 as against Rs 16042.58 crore during the previous year ended December 2023.

3688.792667.6920007.6516042.5815.7015.6823.5422.50514.92353.954380.483420.27254.14187.983433.092739.36185.15131.972594.632055.92

