Dhunseri Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hexa Tradex Ltd, IVP Ltd, Dhunseri Ventures Ltd and Modison Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 February 2025.

Dhunseri Investments Ltd surged 15.65% to Rs 1966.05 at 12:03 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 231 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 109 shares in the past one month.

Hexa Tradex Ltd spiked 10.00% to Rs 235.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 64 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1241 shares in the past one month.

IVP Ltd soared 9.36% to Rs 191.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2166 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 906 shares in the past one month.

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd added 8.96% to Rs 382.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30334 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1356 shares in the past one month.

Modison Ltd advanced 7.67% to Rs 174. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 78 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3909 shares in the past one month.

