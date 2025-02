Raj Rayon Industries standalone net profit rises 297.56% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 17.38% to Rs 229.33 crore

Net profit of Raj Rayon Industries rose 297.56% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 17.38% to Rs 229.33 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 195.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.229.33195.375.885.2410.498.047.365.458.152.05

