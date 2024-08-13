Raj Television Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 16.88 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 4:35 PM IST
Sales decline 6.75% to Rs 25.43 crore

Net loss of Raj Television Network reported to Rs 16.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.75% to Rs 25.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 27.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales25.4327.27 -7 OPM %-71.185.65 -PBDT-19.230.86 PL PBT-19.610.40 PL NP-16.880.25 PL

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

