Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 71.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 222.44 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 71.16% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 222.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 220.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.82% to Rs 44.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 855.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 857.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales222.44220.60 1 855.28857.14 0 OPM %9.6310.17 -10.5215.41 - PBDT3.9910.36 -61 25.9186.85 -70 PBT-14.78-3.48 -325 -41.4230.23 PL NP8.2928.74 -71 44.3681.88 -46

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:31 PM IST

