Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 71.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 222.44 croreNet profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 71.16% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 222.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 220.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 45.82% to Rs 44.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 855.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 857.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News