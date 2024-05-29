Rajapalayam Mills consolidated net profit declines 71.16% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.83% to Rs 222.44 crore

Net profit of Rajapalayam Mills declined 71.16% to Rs 8.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 28.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.83% to Rs 222.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 220.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 45.82% to Rs 44.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 81.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.22% to Rs 855.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 857.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

222.44220.60855.28857.149.6310.1710.5215.413.9910.3625.9186.85-14.78-3.48-41.4230.238.2928.7444.3681.88

