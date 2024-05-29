POCL Enterprises standalone net profit rises 298.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 26.66% to Rs 307.66 crore

Net profit of POCL Enterprises rose 298.32% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 26.66% to Rs 307.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 37.63% to Rs 17.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 28.14% to Rs 1120.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 874.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

307.66242.901120.44874.364.262.403.473.289.403.0525.6218.928.722.5723.8817.167.131.7917.7412.89

Powered by Capital Market - Live News