Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 4.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 4.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 32.58% to Rs 1.20 crore

Net profit of Hindustan Housing Company rose 4.35% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 32.58% to Rs 1.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 22.92% to Rs 2.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.35% to Rs 5.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.201.78 -33 5.605.98 -6 OPM %22.5026.97 -28.5727.42 - PBDT0.580.70 -17 3.192.79 14 PBT0.530.65 -18 2.992.51 19 NP0.480.46 4 2.361.92 23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Hindustan Housing Company standalone net profit rises 11.63% in the December 2023 quarter

Sterlite Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hindustan Motors standalone net profit rises 6608.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Bio Sciences standalone net profit rises 300.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Hindustan Fluoro Carbons reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Metal Coatings (India) standalone net profit declines 21.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Sumuka Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 4.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Lambodhara Textiles standalone net profit rises 297.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Indo Credit Capital reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Margo Finance standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story