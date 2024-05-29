A R C Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 23.86% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net profit of A R C Finance reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.86% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.18% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.62% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

2.172.853.083.886.9135.0921.4347.420.12-0.310.570.520.09-0.350.370.450.07-0.430.270.33

