A R C Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales decline 23.86% to Rs 2.17 crore

Net profit of A R C Finance reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.86% to Rs 2.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 18.18% to Rs 0.27 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 20.62% to Rs 3.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.172.85 -24 3.083.88 -21 OPM %6.9135.09 -21.4347.42 - PBDT0.12-0.31 LP 0.570.52 10 PBT0.09-0.35 LP 0.370.45 -18 NP0.07-0.43 LP 0.270.33 -18

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:30 PM IST

