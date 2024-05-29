Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Rajasthan Cylinders &amp; Containers reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.43 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Rajasthan Cylinders & Containers reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.37 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales00.36 -100 09.32 -100 OPM %0-477.78 -0-59.23 - PBDT-0.29-1.33 78 -0.43-0.94 54 PBT-0.34-1.43 76 -0.69-1.47 53 NP-0.43-1.47 71 -1.370.31 PL

