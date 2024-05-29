Sarthak Industries standalone net profit declines 86.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 68.58% to Rs 6.28 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries declined 86.89% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 68.58% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.53% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.79% to Rs 30.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

6.2819.9930.4358.28-7.481.30-4.73-1.170.221.001.381.750.100.820.901.040.080.610.680.76

