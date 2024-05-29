Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sarthak Industries standalone net profit declines 86.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sarthak Industries standalone net profit declines 86.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 5:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 68.58% to Rs 6.28 crore

Net profit of Sarthak Industries declined 86.89% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 68.58% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 10.53% to Rs 0.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 47.79% to Rs 30.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 58.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6.2819.99 -69 30.4358.28 -48 OPM %-7.481.30 --4.73-1.17 - PBDT0.221.00 -78 1.381.75 -21 PBT0.100.82 -88 0.901.04 -13 NP0.080.61 -87 0.680.76 -11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 70.07% in the March 2024 quarter

Sarthak Metals standalone net profit declines 77.09% in the December 2023 quarter

Sarthak Industries standalone net profit rises 233.33% in the December 2023 quarter

Sarthak Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.06 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sarthak Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Rap Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Daulat Securities reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mehta Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Chartered Capital &amp; Investment standalone net profit rises 1675.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Link Pharma Chem reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 29 2024 | 5:43 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story