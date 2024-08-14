Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore

Net loss of Rajasthan Petro Synthetics reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.0.060.05-16.670-0.010-0.010-0.010

