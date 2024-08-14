Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.98% to Rs 24.45 crore

Net profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings rose 5.49% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 24.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.4520.2131.7439.536.085.954.584.294.234.01

