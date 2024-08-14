Winmore Leasing & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 5.49% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.98% to Rs 24.45 croreNet profit of Winmore Leasing & Holdings rose 5.49% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 20.98% to Rs 24.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.4520.21 21 OPM %31.7439.53 -PBDT6.085.95 2 PBT4.584.29 7 NP4.234.01 5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News