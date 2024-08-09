Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd, DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd and Shankara Building Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 August 2024.

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Incredible Industries Ltd, DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd and Shankara Building Products Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd crashed 9.99% to Rs 71.24 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 15049 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12496 shares in the past one month.

Industrial Investment Trust Ltd tumbled 9.16% to Rs 234. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 42237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8396 shares in the past one month.

Incredible Industries Ltd lost 7.46% to Rs 56.47. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 38078 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12214 shares in the past one month.

DB (International) Stock Brokers Ltd shed 7.22% to Rs 49.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4920 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4966 shares in the past one month.

Shankara Building Products Ltd plummeted 6.43% to Rs 626.25. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 26879 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6241 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Arshad, Neeraj 'like our sons': Moms celebrate India-Pak winners. Watch

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: Aditi and Diksha in action; Aman's bronze medal bout at 11 PM

'Unacceptable tone': Jaya Bachchan demands apology from RS Chair Dhankhar

Parliament LIVE: MP Jaya Bachchan seeks apology from RS Chairman over 'unparliamentary words'

Stock Market LIVE: MidCap index outruns peers; Trent jumps 13%, Lodha 6%, SAIL down 5%

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story