Yash Management & Satelite standalone net profit rises 123.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Yash Management & Satelite rose 123.08% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 501.97% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.12.222.035.079.851.290.451.270.430.870.39

