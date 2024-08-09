Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Yash Management & Satelite standalone net profit rises 123.08% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Sales rise 501.97% to Rs 12.22 crore

Net profit of Yash Management & Satelite rose 123.08% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 501.97% to Rs 12.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales12.222.03 502 OPM %5.079.85 -PBDT1.290.45 187 PBT1.270.43 195 NP0.870.39 123

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:53 PM IST

