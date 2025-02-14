Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Rajkamal Synthetics reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.05 crore

Net Loss of Rajkamal Synthetics reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.050 0 OPM %-140.000 -PBDT-0.07-0.02 -250 PBT-0.07-0.02 -250 NP-0.07-0.02 -250

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Gujchem Distillers India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.54 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Arena completes divestment of Paynet

Tayo Rolls reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.78 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Asian Hotels (North) reports standalone net profit of Rs 90.30 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Glenmark launches Latanoprost Ophthalmic Solution

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story