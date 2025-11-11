Triveni Turbine consolidated net profit rises 0.33% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.02% to Rs 506.20 crore

Net profit of Triveni Turbine rose 0.33% to Rs 91.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 90.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1.02% to Rs 506.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 501.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.506.20501.1022.6422.23132.60130.20124.60124.1091.2090.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News