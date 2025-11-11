Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 76.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 37.60% to Rs 1145.89 crore

Net profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 76.77% to Rs 64.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.60% to Rs 1145.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 832.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1145.89832.7410.068.52111.3567.4189.5050.6864.0636.24

