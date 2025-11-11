Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 76.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Syrma SGS Technology consolidated net profit rises 76.77% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 9:14 AM IST
Sales rise 37.60% to Rs 1145.89 crore

Net profit of Syrma SGS Technology rose 76.77% to Rs 64.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 36.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 37.60% to Rs 1145.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 832.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1145.89832.74 38 OPM %10.068.52 -PBDT111.3567.41 65 PBT89.5050.68 77 NP64.0636.24 77

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

