Silver Touch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 69.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Silver Touch Technologies rose 69.55% to Rs 7.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 13.50% to Rs 83.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.83.9974.0016.4312.3811.828.179.626.337.464.40

